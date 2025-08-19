Burnley Accrington and Rossendale College overseas students speak of hopes for the future

Two students who have moved to Burnley from overseas have spoken about their challenges about studying in a new country.

Charity volunteer Abdulahamid Al-Dhafiri moved from Kuwait aged 15 and was inspired to pursue a career in social work from having his own social worker, while Husnain Habib, who moved from Italy, says support from his college helped him to success on his motor vehicle course and he’s now off to study motorsports.

The pair have been studying at Accrington and Rossendale College.

Abdulahamid passed his Level 3 Social and Science course and will now take up a place at Northampton University.

Accrington and Rossendale College student Abdulahamid Al-Dhafiri

Abdulahamid said: “I’ve learned a lot while I’ve been here and the college has been very supportive. I’ve particularly enjoyed studying psychology, criminology and philosophy as part of the course and it’s been quite challenging, but I’m really pleased with my result.”

Having lived in Greece, Turkey, Sweden and France before he moved to the UK, Abdulahamid was involved with teaching English and maths to children in Greece.

He’s also volunteered with the Pendle New Neighbours charity, and said his experiences had prompted his career hopes. Outside of college, he enjoys bodybuilding, playing football and driving.

“I really enjoy working with people and being able to help them, I find it rewarding,” he said. “Having a social worker myself also inspired me to want to do the same.”

Accrington and Rossendale College student Husnain Habib

From Brescia to Burnley, Husnain has come a long way – both geographically and academically. After moving from Italy, he began his journey at Accrington and Rossendale College, where he completed his Level 3 Motor Vehicle course.

Husnain is preparing to start his journey by becoming a university student at Blackpool and the Fylde College studying motorsports, with aspirations to eventually land a job in his dream career as a motor sport engineer.

Husnain spoke about the challenges he faced moving to a completely new country, saying: “It was difficult moving here from Italy, but I’ve settled in and really enjoyed my time at college and received lots of support from my tutors.”

Despite initial challenges, he has overcome them massively after thriving at college. A highlight of his college journey was a work placement at Stellantis which helped him confirm his passion for the motor sports industry.