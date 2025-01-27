Building Futures – Burnley College Wins “Construction Apprenticeship College of the Year” at Prestigious Awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Burnley College and its apprenticeship arm, Themis, has been awarded the prestigious title of Construction Apprenticeship College of the Year.

The Construction Apprenticeship Awards took place at a lavish ceremony in Manchester.

The awards are to “to highlight and honour the dedication, hard work and outstanding contributions [of those who] play a vital role in shaping the future of construction apprenticeships.”

Burnley College, The Number 1 College in England since 2018*, and Themis saw off tough competition to secure the honour which recognises the vital role education plays in the construction industry.

Head of Construction and Engineering at Burnley College David Lord

Head of Construction and Engineering at Burnley College David Lord says he’s so proud:

“At Burnley College we believe in Building Futures and Changing Lives.

“To receive such an honour as this really makes the hard work every single one of our Tutors, Trainers, our Apprentices, our support staff puts in all year-round worth it.

“Apprenticeships have moved on so much over the last decade, none more so than in the construction industry which now values highly skilled, highly flexible and knowledgeable workers at every level.

“That’s why at Burnley College we’re so focused on bringing industry-expert Tutors face to face with dedicated, passionate learners in an environment which is filled with state-of-the-art technology.

“From Level 3 Apprenticeships through to Degree Apprenticeships we are proud to create outstanding apprentices in such a wide range of construction fields.

“Receiving an award like this confirms we are ensuring the future of industry and the future of employment in the region.”

*in the Government’s National Achievement Rate Tables for learners aged 16-18, since 2018.