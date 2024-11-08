Brunshaw Primary achieves gold Behaviour Quality Mark award

On Tuesday 5th November, representatives from Brunshaw Primary School were invited to County Hall to receive our Behaviour Quality Mark award, which they achieved at the end of last year.

This recognition reflects the hard work and dedication of both staff and teachers in fostering a supportive learning environment. The school is incredibly proud of how far they have come in promoting kindness, respect, resilience, equality, responsibility and courage within the school community. This achievement not only celebrates the commitment to excellence in behaviour management, but it also highlights the brilliant efforts of the children, who have embraced these values every day.

The Behaviour Quality Mark is an initiative aimed at promoting and recognising positive behaviour management in schools. It acts as a framework for schools to assess and improve their approach in supporting students' behaviour and emotional well-being. Schools that achieve the award show effective strategies for adopting a positive school environment, ensuring children feel safe, respected, listen to and engaged.

School also wanted to say a huge thank you to all of our parents there continued support.