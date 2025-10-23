BRGS welcomes prospective students to Sixth Form Open Evening

Bacup and Rawtenstall Grammar School (BRGS) is inviting Year 11 pupils and their families to its Sixth Form Open Evening on Thursday, November 13 from 6pm to 8pm.

The open evening, which will take place at the school’s historic campus on Glen Road in Waterfoot, Rossendale, will provide visitors with the opportunity to explore the outstanding academic and enrichment offer at BRGS Sixth Form, discovering what makes it one of the most successful providers of post-16 education in the country.

With a history dating back to 1701, BRGS has a proud heritage as one of Lancashire’s most respected grammar schools. Today, as part of Star Academies – one of the UK’s top-performing multi-academy trusts – the school continues to evolve, blending centuries of tradition with a modern, forward-thinking approach to education.

Since joining Star in 2023, the school has seen consecutive years of improved A level results, with 39% of grades at A*-A and 67% at A-B* in 2025 – placing BRGS consistently within the top 5% of schools nationally for progress.

During the open evening, guests will have the opportunity to meet BRGS Sixth Form’s exceptional teaching staff, speak with current students, and tour the dedicated Sixth Form Centre along with the school’s state-of-the-art facilities.

Visitors can explore the wide range of A level subjects and the extensive programme of extra-curricular activities on offer and also learn more about the acclaimed Aspire Programme, which provides tailored support for students applying to prestigious Russell Group, Oxbridge and Ivy League universities, as well as highly competitive courses such as Medicine and Dentistry.

At 6pm and 7pm, Principal James Johnstone and Director of Sixth Form Studies Lynsey Macfarlane will deliver welcome presentations, showcasing the strong sense of community that is at the heart of BRGS life. The school’s Sixth Form prides itself on its close-knit, family atmosphere, ensuring every student feels supported, valued and motivated to achieve their full potential.

For more information about Bacup and Rawtenstall Grammar School’s Sixth Form, visit brgs.org.uk/sixth-form

If you are unable to attend the Open Evening but would like to find out more or book a visit, please contact the school via email at [email protected] or by phone on 01706 234 500.