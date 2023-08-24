News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
The richest Lancashire businesspeople unveiled in North West Rich List
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
..
.

Blessed Trinity RC College pupils celebrate momentous GCSE results day

Celebrations were in full flow as pupils at Blessed Trinity RC College received their GCSE results today.
By John Deehan
Published 24th Aug 2023, 16:19 BST
Updated 24th Aug 2023, 16:25 BST

Headteacher Deborah Williams said: "We are immensely proud of our young people today. The results they are collecting represent both hard work and resilience through the most challenging of times for school education.

"I also need to praise our staff who have, as ever, gone above and beyond to support the pupils in their care. I know that they, as well as I, will be watching the class of 2023 as they take their next steps into further education and training. We shall all continue to follow their progress with great interest."

Here is a selection of some of the pupils celebrating

Undefined: readMore
.

1. Blessed Trinity RC College GCSE results day

. Photo: Andy Ford

Photo Sales
.

2. Blessed Trinity RC College GCSE results day

. Photo: Andy Ford

Photo Sales
.

3. Blessed Trinity RC College GCSE results day

. Photo: Andy Ford

Photo Sales
.

4. Blessed Trinity RC College GCSE results day

. Photo: Andy Ford

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page