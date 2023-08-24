Headteacher Deborah Williams said: "We are immensely proud of our young people today. The results they are collecting represent both hard work and resilience through the most challenging of times for school education.

"I also need to praise our staff who have, as ever, gone above and beyond to support the pupils in their care. I know that they, as well as I, will be watching the class of 2023 as they take their next steps into further education and training. We shall all continue to follow their progress with great interest."