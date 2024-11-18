Blessed Trinity pupils take part in Interfaith Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Blessed Trinity Roman Catholic College pupils came off timetable to take part in Bollywood dancing, meditation, drumming and more as part of Interfaith Day, a celebration of all the lived faiths in the community.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In Interfaith Week, Years 7-9 had the chance to learn more about different religions and the positive impact of faith with a host of visitors to school while pupils and staff also led a variety of workshops.

Pupils attended Jewish Catering sessions in Food Technology and made Challah Bread. “I have learnt quite a lot about Judaism through this, all about the Passover,” said Sasha.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was also a Drumming session, to the Bhangra Rhythm. India said: “It’s been brilliant, it’s a lot of fun.”

Blessed Trinity Interfaith Day

The Eco-Group sessions were led by Blessed Trinity’s Eco-Club. Year 10 Grace said: “We have been educating pupils on recycling and what the Pope has said about it. We have also had activities, such as sorting bottles into the correct bins.”

There was a session with Anthony Holden on the Life Church and Burnley Christians against Poverty. Fr David entertained pupils with Christian songs on his guitar, there was Bollywood dancing, sessions on Islam, Equalities, Sikhism, Quakerism, Climate Activism, Humanism and more, including visitors from Springhill Hospice, Lancaster University and Science and Religion.

Sisters4sisters proved a popular lesson as pupils had the chance to wear Islamic dress. Georgia said: “It’s been interesting as we have been looking at Islam and their dress codes. It’s been good learning about all about the religion and how it works.”

And Amelia said: “It’s been good dressing up. We are very covered up and it’s quite tricky to walk in but it was a good session to learn about Islam.”