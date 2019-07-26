Balladen Primary School concert for Pendleside Hospice

A primary school choir hit all the right notes for Pendleside Hospice.

Balladen Community Primary School, Rossendale, raised a fantastic £230 in aid of the hospice when its choir performed in a fundraising concert to family and friends of pupils at the school.

The school decided to support Pendleside Hospice following the care and support the hospice’s Inpatient Unit had provided to relatives and friends of pupils and staff at the school.

Hospice fund-raiser Jo Applegate attended the school last Friday to receive the cheque and talk to the children and their parents about the work of the hospice in a special assembly where the children were delighted to meet the hospice’s special squirrel mascot.