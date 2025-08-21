Bacup and Rawtenstall Grammar School pupils shine on GCSE results day

Bacup and Rawtenstall Grammar School (BRGS) proudly announces strong GCSE results this year, showcasing the continued effort and achievement of its pupils.

97% of the school’s pupils achieved grades 9-5 in English and Maths and 100% of pupils achieved grades 9-4 in English and Maths.

With ambitions to study Medicine at university, Raiha Sheikh will join many of her peers in staying on at BRGS to attend the school’s Sixth Form after earning a remarkable nine grade 9s (the highest grade possible) and two grade 8s. Thanking her teachers, Raiha said: “It's been really fun and I've had a great time. Thank you to all my teachers for all your support.”

Also taking her next steps at BRGS Sixth Form is Jennifer Killelea, who hopes that her eight grade 9s and three grade 8s will put her on the path to a future career in law. Looking back on her time at BRGS, Jennifer said: “It's gone by so fast. I've really appreciated everything that BRGS has offered me.”

Star pupil Harriet Williams will be on cloud nine after achieving a clean sweep of 11 grade 9s in her GCSEs. Following her perfect set of results, Harriet will begin a new chapter at Holy Cross College in Bury.

Benedict Milnes is another high achiever on results day after earning eight grade 9s and one grade 8. Benedict will be studying for his A levels at Clitheroe Royal Grammar School. Reflecting on his results, Benedict said: “Thank you very much to all the teachers and staff that have helped me to achieve these grades.”

Lara Haycocks will be joining Benedict at Clitheroe Royal Grammar School after securing 10 grade 9s and one grade 8 in her GCSEs. Looking back fondly at her time at the school, Lara said: “I've really enjoyed my experience at BRGS and I am really grateful to all my teachers who have supported and motivated me throughout my time here and enabled me to get these results.”

James Johnstone, Principal at Bacup and Rawtenstall Grammar School, said:

"It’s been inspiring to witness our pupils rise to the challenge and excel in their GCSEs. Their success is a reflection of their commitment and the strong support network around them - from parents to teachers and the entire school community. As they turn the page to their next chapter, we’re excited to see so many of them continuing their journey with us in our Sixth Form this September. We wish them all every success in the future."

The school’s outstanding GCSE results follow the release of its A level results last week. BRGS Sixth Form students celebrated an exceptional year of A level success after securing improved results for a second consecutive year since joining Star Academies in 2023. 84% of A levels were completed at grades A*-C, with over 66% completed at A*-B grades and a remarkable 39% at the top A*-A grades, an annual increase of over 3%.

The school is still accepting Sixth Form applications for September 2025. Anyone interested in joining the Sixth Form is advised to contact the school between 9am – 4pm on Thursday 21 and Friday 22 August for advice and enrolment information.

Bacup and Rawtenstall Grammar School is part of Star Academies, one of the UK's leading multi-academy trusts. For more information, visit: https://brgs.org.uk/