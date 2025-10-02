Atherton nursery shortlisted for national Team of the Year award

Partou Storytimes in Atherton has been shortlisted for Team of the Year at the National NMT Nursery Awards 2025 after winning the Nursery Indoor Learning Environment of the Year prize at the same gathering in 2024.

Located on Leigh Road since opening its doors in 2018, Partou Storytimes has become one of Atherton’s most established nurseries, providing a caring and inspirational learning environment for children aged 0-5 years.

Its name is inspired by the fun storybook theme that runs throughout the setting, which includes dedicated rooms for each age group filled with exciting toys and learning resources that spark imagination, and a large outdoor area which offers play opportunities all year round.

The National NMT Nursery Awards celebrate excellence in the UK early years sector with the Team of the Year accolade going to “the nursery team that has developed and maintained an excellent standard of childcare showing exceptional group values and a commitment to working together for the common good.”

Laura Farnworth (left), Partou Storytimes Nursery Manager, with Kim Thorpe, Senior Deputy Manager

Laura Farnworth, Partou Storytimes Nursery Manager, said: “After winning the Nursery Indoor Learning Environment of the Year Award last year, it is a remarkable to make the shortlist for Team of the Year in 2025.

“We have worked hard to create a nurturing, inclusive space where every child and team member is supported to be ‘who they want to be.’

“Across the nursery, the team demonstrates skill, knowledge and passion. They know each child as an individual and use this insight to create a bespoke curriculum rooted in play, curiosity and independence.

“Many of the original team members remain part of the Storytimes journey, creating a sense of continuity, care and shared purpose.

“There is also a genuine ‘family feel’ here, with families returning with younger siblings and even across generations.

“I am incredibly proud of what we have achieved together.”

Samantha Rhodes, Partou Managing Director, said: “Congratulations to Laura and her team.”

“They are deeply passionate about everything they do and thoroughly deserve being singled out as one of the very best nursery teams in the country.

“In every room, each team member is quietly doing something extraordinary, giving children the foundations they need to grow into happy, secure, confident learners, ready for whatever comes next.

“They are also committed to continuous professional development, undertaking a wealth of training that deepens their knowledge and enhances their practice. This has led to qualifications, promotions and SEND awards. Most importantly, it means children benefit from high-quality, personalised support every day.”

The winners of the National NMT Nursery Awards 2025 will be announced in London on 8 November.