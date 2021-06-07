Artistic Ribble Valley pupils design their dream home in housebuilder competition

Emily and Solomon from St James' Primary School with their winning designs

To celebrate the launch of its new show home in Clitheroe, award-winning national housebuilder Miller Homes has teamed with local primary schools for a "design your dream home" competition.

Pupils of Barrow URC primary school and St. James C of E primary school took part, and children from each school were awarded prizes for their creative efforts.

From St James C of E primary school, half a mile from Montague Place, two winners were chosen: five-year-old Solomon and Emily (10). They won arts and crafts suppliers along with a personalised certificate.

Pupil Ruby celebrating success with her class mates and teacher

From Barrow URC primary school, which is a 10 minute drive from Montague Place, nine-year-old Ruby from the Willow class was chosen as the winner. She was also awarded the same prize and her drawing, along with Emily and Solomon’s will be displayed in the Miller Homes sales centre.

Sue Taylor, headteacher of Barrow URC primary said: “We’ve loved taking part in the Miller Homes colouring competition.”

Fiona Pattison, headteacher of St James C of E primary school, added: “Our pupils really enjoyed teaming up with Miller Homes, and our winners are delighted with their prizes.”

Montague Place is an exciting new development located in the heart of Clitheroe, it will feature a total of 110 new homes, consisting of two bed bungalows, and three-and four-bedroom houses. Two show homes, the Maplewood and the Overdale, launched at the development recently – now interested house hunters can get a better look at what’s on offer.