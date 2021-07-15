Almost 1,700 Burnley pupils forced to self-isolate in one week
Around 1,700 Burnley pupils were forced to self-isolate in just one week, the Express can reveal.
That meant that the borough had the highest number of self-isolating pupils in the whole of Lancashire.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service has obtained figures that reveal pupil self-isolations in Lancashire increased by 32% in the space of the week ending July 4th.
A total of 12,256 children were told to self-isolate in the county council area.
That is just over 3,000 more students compared to a week earlier – and represents almost seven percent of the school population.
Burnley had the highest number of youngsters self isolating, followed by Preston and Chorley – the same situation as the week before.
The number of pupils advised to self isolate in each district between June 28th and July 4th was as follows:
Burnley – 1,689; Chorley – 1,509; Fylde – 400; Hyndburn – 725; Lancaster – 1,470; Pendle – 609; Preston – 1,651; Ribble Valley – 524; Rossendale – 932; South Ribble – 910; West Lancashire – 836; Wyre – 1,001.