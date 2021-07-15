Almost 1,700 Burnley pupils forced to self-isolate in one week

Burnley had the highest number of self-isolating pupils in the whole of Lancashire between June 28th and July 4th.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service has obtained figures that reveal pupil self-isolations in Lancashire increased by 32% in the space of the week ending July 4th.

A total of 12,256 children were told to self-isolate in the county council area.

That is just over 3,000 more students compared to a week earlier – and represents almost seven percent of the school population.

Burnley had the highest number of youngsters self isolating, followed by Preston and Chorley – the same situation as the week before.

The number of pupils advised to self isolate in each district between June 28th and July 4th was as follows: