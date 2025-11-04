Educational establishments can be rated one of four grades: outstanding, good, requires improvement and inadequate, with a mix of ratings being given out this month.
If a school/college/nursery requires improvement, it is put under special measures, whilst good ones are checked less frequently.
Take a look at the 16 establishments below, including their classifications, highlights and areas that require improvement...
1. Lancashire Ofsteds Oct
All the schools & nurseries from across Lancashire with new Ofsted ratings in October | Google Maps
2. Tiddlywinks Pre-School (Leyland)
Report published Oct 30 following an inspection on Sept 30. Classed as good. Highlights: kind and nurturing staff; ghildren get plenty of fresh air & exercise in the well-planned outdoor space; sequenced curriculum supports all children to make good progress. Improvements needed: increase opportunities for children to develop their independence skills; ensure staff are precisely aware of children's individual next steps. Previous inspection: Good. | Google Maps
3. The Little Village Nursery (Lytham St Annes)
Report published oct 27 following an inspection on Aug 14. Classed as requires improvement. Highlights: welcoming, supportive environment; curriculum builds on children's interests & supports learning across all areas. Improvements needed: safeguarding procedures; strengthen staff's skills in recognising when to give children more time to process information to support their communication. Previous inspection: Good. | Google Maps
4. New Longton Under 5's (New Longton)
Report published Oct 27 following an inspection on Sept 30. Classed as good. Highlights: warm and nurturing; ambitious & well-sequenced curriculum; children make good progress . Improvements needed: ensure staff consistently model the correct pronunciation of words; the organisation of transitions between different activities. Previous inspection: Good. | Google Maps