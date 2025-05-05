All the schools from across Lancashire that received new Ofsted reports in April

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 5th May 2025, 14:14 BST

In April, 15 mainstream schools from across Lancashire received new Ofsted reports.

Schools can be rated one of four grades: outstanding, good, requires improvement and inadequate, with a mix of ratings being given out this month.

If a school/college requires improvement, it is put under special measures, whilst good schools are checked less frequently.

Take a look at the 20 schools below, including their classifications, highlights and areas that require improvement...

Report published Apr 1 following an inspection on Feb 25-26. Ungraded inspection found the school may have improved to outstanding. Highlights: highly ambitious culture where pupils achieve exceptionally well; pupils behave impeccably; broad and ambitious curriculum. Improvements needed: N/A. Previous inspection: Good.

Report published Apr 1 following an inspection on Feb 25-26. Ungraded inspection found the school may have improved to outstanding. Highlights: highly ambitious culture where pupils achieve exceptionally well; pupils behave impeccably; broad and ambitious curriculum. Improvements needed: N/A. Previous inspection: Good.

Report published Apr 2 following an inspection on Feb 25-26. Classed as outstanding for all categories. Highlights: pupils behave & achieve exceptionally well; well-crafted curriculum; SEND support. Improvements needed: N/A. Previous inspection: Outstanding.

Report published Apr 2 following an inspection on Feb 25-26. Classed as outstanding for all categories. Highlights: pupils behave & achieve exceptionally well; well-crafted curriculum; SEND support. Improvements needed: N/A. Previous inspection: Outstanding.

Report published Apr 3 following an inspection on March 4-6. Classed as good. Highlights: friendly and welcoming school; pupils behave & achieve well; ambitious curriculum. Improvements needed: checks on learning; systems to identify, track and monitor those pupils who are weaker readers are underdeveloped. Previous inspection: Good.

Report published Apr 3 following an inspection on March 4-6. Classed as good. Highlights: friendly and welcoming school; pupils behave & achieve well; ambitious curriculum. Improvements needed: checks on learning; systems to identify, track and monitor those pupils who are weaker readers are underdeveloped. Previous inspection: Good.

