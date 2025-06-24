A week of celebration and success at Ribblesdale School

By Mel Smith
Contributor
Published 24th Jun 2025, 09:09 BST
Updated 24th Jun 2025, 13:16 BST
Ribblesdale School recently enjoyed a hugely successful Activities Week celebrating achievement, well-being and community spirit across both primary and secondary phases.

In the secondary provision, pupils showcased exceptional energy and house pride during the Sports Day heats and finals, with javelin, shot put and high-energy track events setting the stage for the SportsFest finals.

Well-Being Day was a standout highlight, featuring inflatables, pet therapy, mindfulness activities, and well-deserved treats—promoting mental health and positivity across the school.

Pupils were also rewarded with trips to Blackpool Pleasure Beach and the Trafford Centre.

During a 7-mile sponsored walk, pupils impressed local residents with their politeness and behaviour. A big thank you to all who donated.

Our primary pupils had an equally exciting week, tackling an inflatable obstacle course, trying out multiple sports, enjoying creative Forest School sessions and joining in a sponsored walk and fun-filled Sports Day.

Headteacher, Mrs Horrocks said: “This week truly reflected the spirit of our through school in which every pupil is supported to thrive - from Early Years right through to Year 11. We’re proud of our inclusive, vibrant community and grateful for the support of our families and local partners.”

Ribblesdale School continues to offer a nurturing, high-quality education for all ages—building confident learners and strong community connections.

Well-Being Day!

1. Contributed

Well-Being Day! Photo: Submitted

Captivated at Blackpool Zoo!

2. Contributed

Captivated at Blackpool Zoo! Photo: Submitted

The primary pupils walking to raise funds!

3. Contributed

The primary pupils walking to raise funds! Photo: Submitted

Winning medals!

4. Contributed

Winning medals! Photo: Submitted

