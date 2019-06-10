A murder trial experience is coming to Burnley... and you can be on the jury

For those curious to find out what it's like to sit on a real jury and decide the fate of an alleged murderer, this is the experience for you.

This summer, The Murder Trial Live is coming to Burnley, offering people the unique chance to partake in a national social experiment testing the robustness of the UK's judicial system. A world-first, jurors will decide the outcome of the trial of Mr Frank Lane who is accused of murdering his wife Alison Lane on 25th March 2017.

However, no body has been found.

Produced by leading criminal barristers - including the barrister behind the production of the hit Channel 4 series 'The Trial - A Murder in the Family’ - and the ITAE Group, the test will be carried out in 40 experiments across the UK with a different jury. Jurors will hear testimony from witnesses, and the cases from both the prosecution and the defence. Then, they decide.

“There’s a real current appetite for crime and justice programmes at the moment and we wanted to test how fit for purpose our justice system is in this modern age," said Executive Producer, Samuel Piri. "The fascinating thing about this experiment is that the same trial and evidence could produce different verdicts in different locations – it’s fascinating.”

Managed by an in-house legal team, the trail will be authentic with Alex Khan, who attended a screening event, saying: "The experience was incredible, there were people who had made up their minds before they had even sat down. The whole thing is a mind game, a man’s liberty is at stake here and the weight of responsibility is huge. I began to question my own decisions.”

The ITAE Group are seeking 150 jurors at the experiment which is taking place at at various locations across the UK and Ireland this summer. Tickets cost £65.00 and include a two course meal before the trial begins. Jurors can sign up to take part at www.themurdertriallive.co.uk.