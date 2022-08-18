A-level Results Day 2022: These are the places offering free food for A level students in Lancashire including Nando’s and Pizza Express
A-level students collecting their results today can grab some free food at Nando’s and Pizza Express.
So if you’ve collected your results and it’s made you peckish here’s everything you need to know ...
Where can I get free food in Lancashire?
Nando’s which has restaurants in Blackpool - Church Street, Blackpool - Squires Gate Lane, Lancaster - Market Street, Preston - Deepdale, Blackpool Road and Preston - Marketplace, Cheapside.
Most Popular
-
1
Visit to country's top university was plain sailing for these Burnley students
-
2
12 incredible old photographs showing Burnley schools through the years
-
3
Star pupils earn afternoon tea treat with headteacher at Burnley school
-
4
A-level results - what is clearing? Here are some top tips for Lancashire teenagers keen to study for a degree
-
5
A-level Results Day 2022: These are the places offering free food for A level students in Lancashire including Nando’s and Pizza Express
Pizza Express which has restaurants in Preston - Winkley Street and Lytham - Clifton Street.
What are they offering?
At Nando’s, students collecting their A-Level results can claim a free quarter chicken or starter.
All you need to do is head to a Nando’s restaurant, present your results and ID, order for eat-in or walk-in collect, and spend at least £7.
The offer will be valid between 11am and 11pm, and it does not apply to delivery, click and collect, or collect orders by phone.
Pizza Express are giving away a free portion of dough balls to A level students receiving results today (Thursday). While stocks last.
Are there are any other free food giveaways?
Yes – Las Iguanas, which has a branch at Manchester’s Trafford Centre is is giving away free churros when you show your results and ID.
And Deliveroo is offering discounts across thousands of restaurants, with deals of up a quarter off including Giggling Squid, Zizzi, Ask Italian, and Frankie & Benny’s. Check their app for details