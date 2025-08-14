A future in Law awaits one of Nelson and Colne College’s highest achievers
The 18-year-old’s exceptional A* A* A results in Psychology, Law and Maths A-Levels put her amongst the best results in the country.
Nelson and Colne College (NCC) is celebrating another incredible year of results, with a 98 per cent pass rate.
Chloe’s dream of becoming a lawyer is now one step closer and will continue her development at Newcastle University.
Speaking about her future, she said: “I have always wanted to be a lawyer. Our society is structured around law, and I see it as the best place to have an impact on people’s lives.”
Chloe’s ambition was fuelled by NCC’s high quality teaching and learning environment, praising the support she received throughout her time at the college.
She continued: “The courses are so well structured and the support from teachers was fantastic. I couldn’t picture myself anywhere else.”