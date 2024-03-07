50 brilliant pictures of Burnley pupils dressed as their favourite characters for World Book Day

All sorts of fantastical creatures roamed the streets on World Book Day.
By Laura Longworth
Published 7th Mar 2024, 20:33 GMT
Updated 8th Mar 2024, 10:47 GMT

And our readers captured 50 of them – check out these fantastic photos of Burnley pupils dressed as their favourite characters:

Harvey, 7, as Wally.

Harvey, 7, as Wally. Photo: s

Benedict Walsh, 5, as Puss in Boots. Florence Walsh, 9, as Demon Dentist. Gabriel Walsh aged 3 as Hulk. Maggie Walsh aged 7 as the unicorn from There’s No Such Thing as Unicorns.

Benedict Walsh, 5, as Puss in Boots. Florence Walsh, 9, as Demon Dentist. Gabriel Walsh aged 3 as Hulk. Maggie Walsh aged 7 as the unicorn from There’s No Such Thing as Unicorns. Photo: s

Henry Green. Age - 4. Character - The Highway Rat.

Henry Green. Age - 4. Character - The Highway Rat. Photo: s

Erin age 5 and Olly age 1.

Erin age 5 and Olly age 1. Photo: s

