23 schools from across Lancashire who received new Ofsted reports in September

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 17th Oct 2024, 14:57 GMT

In September, 23 schools from across Lancashire received new Ofsted reports.

Schools can be rated one of four grades: outstanding, good, requires improvement and inadequate, with a mix of ratings being given out this month.

If a school/nursery requires improvement, it is put under special measures, whilst good schools are checked less frequently.

Take a look at the 23 schools below, including their classifications, highlights and areas that require improvement...

Report published Sept 27 following an inspection on July 10-11. Classed as 'Outstanding'. Highlights: warm and welcoming schoo; pupils acheive and behave well; inspiring, broad & ambitious curriculum. Improvements needed: None. Previous inspection: Outstanding.

2. St Mary's Roman Catholic Primary School, Haslingden

Report published Sept 27 following an inspection on July 16. Classed as 'Good'. Highlights: creative and ambitious curriculum; pupils are well prepared for the next stage of their education; reading programme. Improvements needed: SEND support; phonics programme. Previous inspection: Good.

3. Warton Archbishop Hutton's VC Primary School

Report published Sept 27 following an inspection on July 12. Classed as 'Good'. Highlights: pupils feel safe and happy; pupils achieve and behave well; thoughtful curriculum. Improvements needed: assessment strategies; early reading and phonics curriculum. Previous inspection: Good.

4. Quernmore Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary School

