23 schools from across Lancashire who received new Ofsted reports in September

Schools can be rated one of four grades: outstanding, good, requires improvement and inadequate, with a mix of ratings being given out this month.

If a school/nursery requires improvement, it is put under special measures, whilst good schools are checked less frequently.

Take a look at the 23 schools below, including their classifications, highlights and areas that require improvement...

St Mary's Roman Catholic Primary School, Haslingden Report published Sept 27 following an inspection on July 10-11. Classed as 'Outstanding'. Highlights: warm and welcoming schoo; pupils acheive and behave well; inspiring, broad & ambitious curriculum. Improvements needed: None. Previous inspection: Outstanding.

Warton Archbishop Hutton's VC Primary School Report published Sept 27 following an inspection on July 16. Classed as 'Good'. Highlights: creative and ambitious curriculum; pupils are well prepared for the next stage of their education; reading programme. Improvements needed: SEND support; phonics programme. Previous inspection: Good.

Quernmore Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary School Report published Sept 27 following an inspection on July 12. Classed as 'Good'. Highlights: pupils feel safe and happy; pupils achieve and behave well; thoughtful curriculum. Improvements needed: assessment strategies; early reading and phonics curriculum. Previous inspection: Good.