We’ve scoured all the sixth forms and colleges across the county, and analysed their progress score for A levels.

These figures tell you how much progress students who studied A levels at a school or college made between the end of key stage 4 and the end of their A level studies, compared to similar students across England.

These scores are also known as 'value added' scores.

Take a look at the 17 Lancashire schools and colleges with the worst A level progress scores below...

1 . Worst Lancashire schools & colleges for A-Levels Take a look at the 17 worst Lancashire schools & colleges based on A-Level performance

2 . Ripley St Thomas Church of England Academy The Lancaster school has an A level Progress score for the 2023/2024 calender year of -0.11 which is below average.

3 . Accrington St Christopher's Church of England High School The Accrington school has an A level Progress score for the 2023/2024 calender year of -0.16 which is below average.

4 . Runshaw College The Leyland college has an A level Progress score for the 2023/2024 calender year of -0.16 which is below average.