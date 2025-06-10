150 years of village school life!

Visitors enjoyed biscuits, tea and coffee in the hall whilst listening to the school choir sing beautifully; the maypole dancers were just amazing, dancing so well around the maypole; lots of memorabilia was available for visitors to look through and lots of people found old photos of themselves from when they attended the school; there was a chance to plant a seed for a maple tree and some thyme to represent the time that has passed; a craft activity called 'A Suitcase of Dreams' was available for people to write a luggage label describing what they’ve been doing with their lives since leaving the school; a collection of ‘toys through the ages’ were on display for people to look at and reminisce, as well as an opportunity for people to come and see how the building has changed so much over the years!