Blessed Trinity RC Community College students, from years seven to 11, showed around prospective parents, guardians and pupils and they also helped out in each department.

There were Maths quizzes, a huge English Scrabble board, singing in the music technology suite, painting candles in the chapel, painting on cloth in Textiles, 3D printing in Resistant Materials, home made vegetable soup and bread was offer in Food Technology and flame experiments in Science.