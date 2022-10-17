News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

11 great photos of pupils proudly showing off their Burnley school at annual open evening

Enthusiastic pupils helped to make sure an open night at their school was a great success.

By Sue Plunkett
4 minutes ago

Blessed Trinity RC Community College students, from years seven to 11, showed around prospective parents, guardians and pupils and they also helped out in each department.

There were Maths quizzes, a huge English Scrabble board, singing in the music technology suite, painting candles in the chapel, painting on cloth in Textiles, 3D printing in Resistant Materials, home made vegetable soup and bread was offer in Food Technology and flame experiments in Science.

Undefined: readMore

1. Burnley school's annual open night was a huge success

.

Photo: Andy Ford

Photo Sales

2. Blessed trinity_Open evening_12/10/22_©Andy Ford

.

Photo: Andy Ford

Photo Sales

3. Burnley school's annual open night was a huge success

.

Photo: Andy Ford

Photo Sales

4. Burnley school's annual open night was a huge success

.

Photo: Andy Ford

Photo Sales
BurnleyScience
Next Page
Page 1 of 3