There is no set legal age a child can start walking to school, but councils do have a general recommendation

There are all sorts of things parents can do to make the process easier and safer for their child

These include planning routes and walking them together ahead of time, and brushing up on road safety

But they should also plan what to do if things go wrong, or your child is in danger

Walking to school on their own is an exciting rite of passage for many children, and equally nerve-wracking time for their parents.

From crossing busy streets, to stranger danger, to the risk of getting lost or turned around on their way, there are all sorts of potential hazards a young person can face. This is why it’s so important that families make sure children are mature enough and ready for anything, before they undertake a solo school trip.

First News, the UK’s only newspaper specifically for young people, recently created a guide with everything parents need to know before their child starts walking to school alone. It included some of the potential benefits for children, as well as tips for choosing a safe route, and other helpful things to consider.

Here’s what they had to say:

Walking to school alone can be good for a child's sense of independence, but they need to learn to do it safely | (Image: National World/Adobe Stock)

First News’ top tips for keeping children safe when walking to school

Buy bright clothing: A bright coloured coat is more likely to be seen by drivers, while reflective strips or patches on backpacks or clothing could help keep them safe on the roads when it gets dark. Brush up on road safety: Before they start walking to school alone is the perfect time to make sure your child understands basic road safety. Ideally, they should know about different road signs and types of crossings (you could try flashcards, or practice walks around the neighbourhood). Walk the route together beforehand: To make sure your child is confident in where they need to go, try walking the route with the a few times first. First News recommends pointing out landmarks, shops, or interesting houses on the way they can use if they get confused. Choose the safest route: When choosing how they should walk to school, try to minimise busy road crossings, and stick to quiet, well-lit roads and crossing with traffic lights if possible. Run through the different tasks your child will have to complete with them - like looking both ways or finding a zebra crossing. Have an alternate planned: Street works can pop up at any time, as can other things stopping your child taking their usual route. Make sure they know another way home - and ideally, have a way to let you know. Brief them on stranger danger: Unfortunately, ill-intentioned people are sometimes out there. Try running through different scenarios with your child and give them steps to take if they feel unsafe around another adult, such as never going with a stranger, calling if they are worried, or going back to school to find an adult. Consider getting them a phone: While some might debate giving their child a phone too young, it does let them contact you or emergency services if needed. Make sure they know to call 999 and what they’ll need to say if they need help. But make sure they know not to use it otherwise while walking to school, to make sure they are aware of their surroundings. Identify ‘safe spots’: If your child has trouble on the way home and can’t reach you (perhaps their phone has died, or they’re being followed), pick out some local cafes or shops on the way that they can go into for help. Ideally, try and get them to memorise your home or mobile number so staff can reach you. Enforce a strict no-headphone rule: Children need to be aware of what’s going on around them. If they’re listening to music, they may not hear oncoming traffic, or a loose dog, or other hazards. Make sure they know when it is and isn’t safe to have headphones in. Buddy systems and walking buses: There’s safety in numbers, and if your child is able to walk to school with a sibling, friend, or other child that lives nearby, it’ll help both of them remember the way and look out for one another. If you’re really worried, consider starting a walking bus in your neighbourhood - where parents take turns walking large groups of children together in pairs. That way, you’ll hopefully only have to do one school run a week.

What does the law say about when they’re old enough?

There is no set legal age when children are allowed to start walking to school without an adult. First News says that most local authorities recommend eight as being a good age to start the process of learning to walk to school alone.

However, in England, children who attend their closest suitable state school are typically eligible for free transport to school by their local council if they meet certain official guidelines. These can be a useful measure for figuring out when your child is old enough to start making the trip alone, and how far is too far at different ages.

This guidance says free transport is available for children having to walk more than two miles to school if they’re under eight, and or three miles if they’re over eight. It’s worth noting that schools sometimes have their own rules and recommendations around walking to school as well.

Children’s charity NSPCC says that ultimately, it’s up to parents when they thing their child is ready to take that step. “Parents and carers should make their decision based on their child’s maturity, ability and the safety and distance of the route to school,” they say.

This article is produced in partnership with First News, an award-winning newspaper for UK children read by 2.2 million each week. To find out more about getting First News at home or in your child’s school, or even to browse its other online offerings for young people, you can visit its website here.