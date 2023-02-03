A Burnley high school played host to eight other schools for a faith themed activity day.

The Bishop of Salford, the Rt Rev John Arnold, was the special guest at the event held at Blessed Trinity RC College. The purpose of the day was exploring the life and inspiration of Saint Oscar Romero as the schools are a part of the Romero Catholic Academy Trust.

Pupils came from Christ the King, St Mary Magdelene’s, Holy Trinity, St Augustine’s and St John’s in Burnley, Sacred Heart in Colne as well as All Saints Rawtenstall and St Mary’s in Bacup.

They took part in several sessions which included one on ‘Being God’s microphone’, reflecting Saint Romero’s teachings and this was led by Blessed Trinity’s mission leaders from years seven to 11

