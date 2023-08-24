Barnoldswick pupils are celebrating today after receiving their GCSE results.

The youngsters, who attend West Craven High School, will now progress to their next steps, including college courses, apprenticeships and scholarships.

Amongst them is Emily-Jayne Austin, former Head Girl, who aspires to study Medicine at the University of Cambridge and will now go on to Nelson and Colne College to study A Levels in Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics and Further Mathematics.

Former Head Boy Marcus Lilley heads to Sedbergh Public School where he will study a BTEC Sport and A Levels in History, Design Technology and Business.

Mr Bates, Principal, said: “It was fantastic to get the year group together to celebrate the results of five years of hard work and to hear them excitedly talking about their plans to now progress to A Levels, apprenticeships and other vocational programmes. We look forward to welcoming them back to our Star Awards next term to celebrate their success and find out how their first term is going. Congratulations, once again, Class of 2023!”

Other pupils achieving excellent results and preparing for their next chapter include: Paige Thompson (A Levels in Maths, Further Maths, Physics, Economics and Business Studies at Clitheroe Royal Grammar School Sixth Form); Jackson Grace (Engineering Apprenticeship at Nelson and Colne College); Mason Riley (Computing at Burnley College); Deacon Otterwell (eSports at Burnley College); Skye Houseman (Business with Finance at Craven College); Violet Haworth (Business and Marketing at Craven College); Jay Haythornthwaite (A Levels in Law, Sociology and Psychology at Nelson and Colne College); Amabel Foster-Bond (A Levels in English Language, Fashion and Textiles and Graphics at Nelson and Colne College); Angus Walker (A Levels in History, Ancient History and Geography at Burnley College) and Oliwia Babiarz (A Levels in History, Geography and Sociology at Nelson and Colne College).

Meanwhile, Rose Piskorska is Nottingham-bound to take up the offer of a place at Wildcats Basketball Academy where she will study A Levels in Biology, Chemistry and Business Studies alongside playing basketball.

Mrs Blomley, Pendle Education Trust Director of Education, said: “Huge congratulations to the West Craven Class of 2023. These results are testament to the hard work and dedication of our students.”

Here are 10 photos of pupils celebrating their results:

