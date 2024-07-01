Scooter UK Tour 2024: techno icons to tour UK after Creamfields 2024 - how to get tickets and possible setlist
- German techno legends Scooter are set to tour the UK in late 2024.
- The hugely popular dance act is set to perform in Glasgow, Birmingham, Cardiff and London among other destinations.
- The group are also set to perform at this year’s Creamfields North 2024 festival - leading to questions if tickets are still available for that event.
Rave horns at the ready - Scooter are set for a series of UK tour dates to close out 2024 with!
The incredibly popular techno outfit, known for their hits such as “Ramp! (The Logical Song)” and charting further back their dance anthem classic, “Move Your A**,” have already been announced as part of this year’s Creamfields North festival, taking place in August 2024, but are set to bring their energetic performances to a clutch of UK venues.
Those dates include performances in Aberdeen, Glasgow, Birmingham, Newcastle, Manchester, London and finishing up their UK dates at the Utilita Arena in Cardiff on November 9 2024.
The group are celebrating their 30th anniversary, having come from its humble beginnings in Hamburg during the rise of happy hardcore, gabber and techno music in the mid-'90s, creating a sound that bared some hallmarks of Eurodance, but with the upbeat tempo and charismatic performance from MC H.P. Baxxter, Scooter was thankfully not relegated to the “cheesy Eurobeat” department.
The group boasts over 30 million album sales and 2.5 billion streams of their catalogue digitally, with their biggest chart success coming in June 2002 when their reimagining of Supertramp’s “The Logical Song” peaked at number two on the UK singles charts.
Where is Scooter touring in the United Kingdom in 2024?
Scooter is set to bring their energetic live performances to the following locations after their Creamfields 2024 appearance:
- October 30 2024: P&J Live, Aberdeen
- October 31 2024: OVO Hydro, Glasgow
- November 4 2024: O2 Academy, Birmingham
- November 5 2024: Utilita Arena, Newcastle
- November 7 2024: Warehouse Project, Manchester
- November 8 2024: OVO Arena Wembley, London
- November 9 2024: Utilita Arena, Cardiff
Where can I get tickets to see Scooter on their UK tour?
General ticket sales are already open, so to avoid missing out on Scooter’s performances outside of Creamfields 2024, head on over to Ticketmaster to get your ticket from today.
Are there any tickets left for Creamfields North 2024?
Incredibly, Ticketmaster is also stating that there are tickets left for Creamfields 2024 at the Daresbury Estate in Cheshire, including camping tickets.
For a look at all the options still available for the annual dance party of the summer, you can head on over to Ticketmaster’s official Creamfields 2024 page for further information.
What could Scooter perform at Creamfields North and their UK tour this year?
All the hits for you to throw shapes to during their Creamfields 2024 and UK tour, from the looks at their last performance on Setlist.FM.
The techno legends performed the following set during their show at Budapest Park in Hungary on June 1 2024, indicating what fans might want to limber up for ahead of their UK appearances.
- Rave & Shout
- Maria (I Like It Loud)
- Techno Is Back
- We Love Hardcore
- FCK 2020
- For Those About To Rave
- Waste Your Youth
- We Are the Greatest / Frequent Traveller / Bramfeld
- Call Me Mañana
- How Much Is the Fish?
- God Save the Rave
- Ramp! (The Logical Song)
- Non, Je Ne Regrette Rien (Édith Piaf song)
- J'adore Hardcore
- One (Always Hardcore)
- Paul Is Dead
- Hyper Hyper (Giuseppe Ottaviani Remix) / Endless Summer / Friends Turbo / Move Your A**! (Noisecontrollers Remix)
Are you heading along to see Scooter on one of their UK performances this year, or have you seen the group perform before? Let us know your experiences with both Scooter and Creamfields by leaving a comment down below or contacting the journalist - [email protected].
