Lancashire’s top 100 famous faces – from Sir Ian McKellen to Freddie Flintoff and Marcus Wareing

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 20th Jun 2025, 19:28 BST

Lancashire has no shortage of star power – from stage and screen to sport and the culinary world, the county has produced some of the UK’s most recognisable names.

Whether it’s cricket legend Andrew ‘Freddie’ Flintoff, MasterChef judge Marcus Wareing, or acting royalty Sir Ian McKellen, Lancashire’s famous sons and daughters have made their mark far and wide.

And it’s not just household names – our list includes soap stars like Coronation Street and Hollyoaks actress Nikki Sanderson, plus a few you may have forgotten started out right here in the Red Rose county.

Take a look at 100 of Lancashire’s most famous celebrities – how many do you recognise?

1. 100 of Lancashire's most famous celebs – can you name all of them?

Take a look at 100 of Lancashire's most famous celebs including the ones you had forgotten about! Photo: Getty Images

Andrew "Freddie" Flintoff MBE is an English television and radio presenter, former international cricketer, and coach for the England cricket squad from Preston. Field of Dreams launched on BBC where his cricket players’ stories captured the hearts and minds of viewers across the country, with over 3.3 million viewers watching Freddie Flintoff’s Field of Dreams in the first 30 days.

2. Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff

Andrew "Freddie" Flintoff MBE is an English television and radio presenter, former international cricketer, and coach for the England cricket squad from Preston. Field of Dreams launched on BBC where his cricket players’ stories captured the hearts and minds of viewers across the country, with over 3.3 million viewers watching Freddie Flintoff’s Field of Dreams in the first 30 days. Photo: Ashley Allen

Liv Cooke is a football freestyler and social media star from Leyland. The 25-year-old achieved her seventh Guinness World Record aboard a cruise ship, landing 76 alternating crossovers with a football, beating the record for the “most sit-down alternating football crossovers in 30 seconds (female)."

3. Liv Cooke

Liv Cooke is a football freestyler and social media star from Leyland. The 25-year-old achieved her seventh Guinness World Record aboard a cruise ship, landing 76 alternating crossovers with a football, beating the record for the “most sit-down alternating football crossovers in 30 seconds (female)." Photo: UGC

Roy Castle, most famous as presenter of TV show Record Breakers, lived in Cleveleys in his earlier years. He died in 1994 after a battle with lung cancer

4. Roy Castle

Roy Castle, most famous as presenter of TV show Record Breakers, lived in Cleveleys in his earlier years. He died in 1994 after a battle with lung cancer Photo: Keystone

