Stunning view of Pendle Hill inspires farming couple to create Pendle Witches' Pumpkin Patch

By Sue Plunkett
Published 16th Sep 2025, 10:25 BST
Blown away by the stunning view of Pendle from a field in their new farm, Hannah and Joe Lancashire knew instantly this was something they wanted to share with as many people as possible.

So they racked their brains to come up with a plan that would work. And next month sees the launch of The Pendle Witches’ Pumpkin Patch.

placeholder image
Families will be able to visit the farm and take part in a pumpkin hunt in time for Hallowe’en. And while there they can take photos with Pendle Hill in the background over Black Moss Valley. Hannah said: “I grew up around here, so I know Pendle well, but the view from our field is absolutely stunning, I’ve never seen it from this angle in my life. It’s just too magnificent not to be able to share it.

The countdown is on to the opening of the Pendle Witches' Pumpkin Patchplaceholder image
The countdown is on to the opening of the Pendle Witches' Pumpkin Patch

“The field isn’t really used much at this time of year for anything agricultural so we thought it was the perfect opportunity to put our ideas into action.”

All the pumpkins will be sourced from farms across the UK and there will be seasonal games and outdoor fun. There will also be treats and drinks on sale. All of the produce, along with the on site refreshment stand, is all locally sourced from local farms, supporting our farming community.

Hannah added: “This is a great opportunity for families to get out in the outdoors, enjoy nature in a beautiful agricultural countryside setting.

“We are really excited for the opening and we are hoping to get a very special visitor to come along which will be really special for the little ones.”

Joe and Hannah Lancashire were inspired by a view of Pendle Hill from their farm to open the Pendle Witches' Pumpkin Patchplaceholder image
Joe and Hannah Lancashire were inspired by a view of Pendle Hill from their farm to open the Pendle Witches' Pumpkin Patch

The Pendle Witches’ Pumpkin Patch officially opens on October 11th and anyone who would like more information on booking tickets is asked to go to the Facebook page or website-www.thependlewitchespumpkinpatch.co.uk

