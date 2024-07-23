Youngster wins "dream job" competition thanks to Lancashire homebuilder

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

AN 11-year-old from Barrow has won a Lancashire wide search to find an architectural talent of the future.

Redrow Lancashire, currently building at Calder Grange in Billington, launched a hunt for imaginative ‘Archi-tots of the future’ aged between four and 16, to design their very own house of the future suitable as part of the housebuilder’s 50th birthday celebrations.

Eliza Dugdale, from Barrow URC Primary School, created an eco-friendly home which included solar panels, a roof top vegetable patch and a windmill.

The home impressed the Redrow judging panel based on its well thought-through, quirky design, and sustainability focus.

As Redrow Lancashire’s new ‘Archi-tot’, Eliza has been awarded a prize of £150 in Amazon vouchers. As well as winning Amazon vouchers worth £300 for her school to encourage all her classmates to get creative too.

"I was thrilled when I found out that I'd won this competition,” said Eliza.

“When I am older, I would like to design my own house.”

Steve Jackson, sales director at Redrow Lancashire, said: “To celebrate our 50th year of housebuilding, we’ve been looking to the future by calling on Lancashire’s most creative young talent to imagine what a home will look like in 2074.

“We’re passionate about inspiring the next generation, so our competition was designed to encourage young people to take an interest in design and construction. We are delighted to name the winner – we had lots of fantastic entries, but Eliza’s imagination really stood out.

“At Redrow, we strive to be at the forefront of design and innovation and are committed to building responsibly – and we were so impressed that our values were reflected in Eliza’s design that she just had to be the winner.

“We've no doubt Eliza could have a promising architectural career ahead of her should she choose to and are sure she’ll be living in a home just like her design, fifty years from now!”

Mrs Nicola McArdle, head teacher at Barrow URC Primary School, added: “We were so pleased to hear that Eliza’s design was chosen from entries across Lancashire. We are very proud of Eliza and her amazing design. Thank you to the team at Redrow for our vouchers too which will be put to good use.”

Calder Grange features 26 detached homes from Redrow’s Heritage Collection in a range of three, four and five-bedroom properties.

Located off Dale View, the development is nestled next to an existing residential area and will enjoy a semi-rural feel within four acres of land. Footpaths and a landscaped area around a new balancing pond will provide habitats for native wildlife and enhance the environment for new residents.