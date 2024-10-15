Year 8 pupils hitting the target!

DJ Brotherton has been called up to the Lancashire Under 18 darts squad.

The Year 8 Blessed Trinity Roman Catholic College pupil has been playing darts for two years and is with the Blackburn Youth Darts Academy.

He has been playing in the Elite League for them and his highest check-out is 170.

He said: “It’s the first time I have been selected for the county so I am happy.”

He is known as David ‘The Shooting Star' Brotherton. He added: “I would like to make it as a professional but at the moment I am just having fun.”

Fellow Year 8 Alfie Bracey is also with the Blackburn Youth Darts Academy.He is knowns as Alfie ‘The Ace Brace’ Bracey and comes out to ‘The Ace of Spades.’

Alfie said: “I have a dart board at home and practise every day while also going to Blackburn once a week for eight hours. My favourite player is Nathan Aspinall.”

