Year 10s help primary pupils

St Mary's Roman Catholic Primary School pupils have been receiving a helping hand from older pupils.

Year 10 Harry Brand has spent a week at the Langho school as part of his work experience from St Augustine's Roman Catholic High School. Harry was helping Year 5 pupil Sophia Mcgahey. Harry said: "I want to do something with sport but I have enjoyed work experience here. "It's been good. The pupils have been reading to me and I have been helping them with their work. I am not sure if I want to be a primary school teacher yet but it's been a good experience." Headteacher Caroline Boden said: "We have had a number of Year 10 pupils listening to our pupils read and helping them with various aspects of their work. They have been a welcome addition to our staff for the week."