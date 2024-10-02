Wrap up East Lancashire this winter
Once again Rotary is holding its annual appeal for you to please look in your wardrobes for coats no longer used but in good condition. These coats could be a lifeline to those who need a little more support this winter.
The collection from 5th October until 27th October across East Lancashire and beyond. Our collection boxes in Clitheroe will be at Booths, Sainsburys and Tesco Supermarkets. Other collection points can be found throughout Lancashire by visiting www.wrapupuk.org/wrap-up-area/east-lancashire
We need children’s, ladies and men’s coats in good condition with no broken zips or buttons missing, only donate items that you would be happy to receive. Those living in crisis really appreciate your donations.
We are unable to accept other items of winter clothing, coats only please.
Thank you for your continued support to keep someone warm this winter.
