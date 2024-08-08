Worthington Brougham Furniture expands with new payment options and seven day delivery

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Despite their relocation from Clitheroe to Chorley in December 2023, the team at Worthington Brougham Furniture Ltd remain committed to their customers throughout the Ribble Valley and beyond, offering the same fast delivery options and flexible pricing that made them so popular locally. Since their move the company has expanded across the board with a wider range of products, new order-in options, and several new initiatives that will ensure it’s well worth a visit.

New Flexible Finance Options

“It’s always a good idea to listen to your customers, especially when they’re telling you what they want.” says Amelia, one of the directors at Worthington Brougham. “We’ve had a lot of enquiries about payment options recently, so we’re delighted to announce our new partnership with Snap Finance.”. Acting as introducers for Snap Finance, this service allows customers at Worthington Brougham to spread payments over 11 months interest free, or up to 48 months on an interest bearing finance option with a representative APR of 29.9%. Finance is available on both discounted floor models and order-in upholstery and furniture, but the company wants to reassure people that they still accept all their usual payment methods as well. “For us, offering finance is all about giving our customer the choice of how they want to pay, so if you’d rather pay with a credit or debit card or even cash that’s fine too.”

Upper Floor Showroom Expansion

Welcoming staff at Worthington Brougham

Work on the company’s expansion continues with the renovation of the upper floor. Currently being used as warehouse space, the team at Worthington Brougham are working on converting part of the upper floor to an additional showroom for clearance stock. “It’s still a work in progress at the moment, but as is typical for us we’ve already started putting more clearance sofas in there.” Amelia comments. The upper floor showroom is due to open to the public in December 2024, but customers are invited to visit the upper floor by talking to staff in store if they’d like to view any of the discounted sofas being stored up there.

Planting a Tree for Every Furniture Order

The Worthington and Brougham families have always been keen to keep the environmental impact of their business low, avoiding air travel wherever possible, reusing packaging and ensuring deliveries are grouped together by area to cut fuel usage. As part of their ongoing efforts they are now working with the non-profit Just One Tree to plant a tree for every furniture order placed, whether in store or online. In addition to planting trees, 3% of every donation goes towards the restoration of kelp forests on the sea bed, all of which helps to restore biodiversity and combat the effects of climate change.

For more information Worthington Brougham’s new payment options, showroom expansion or partnership with Just One Tree please visit their website www.wbfurniture.co.uk or ask a member of staff in store. You can find Worthington Brougham Furniture Ltd’s new showroom in the centre of Chorley at 50 – 54 Market Street, Chorley, PR7 2SE.