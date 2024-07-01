Work colleagues reach their peak for charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A team of 10 colleagues from Burnley charcoal and barbecue manufacturer Rectella International Ltd completed the Yorkshire Three Peaks to raise more than £2,000 for Rosemere Cancer Foundation and the same for Pendleside Hospice.

It took the group between 11 and 13.5 hours to achieve the peaks’ 24-mile (38.6km) round trip route, which includes climbs of 5,200ft (1,585m). Challenge organiser, sales co-ordinator Nicole Burgess, said: “We had just about every season of weather throughout the day. It was lashing it down when we were descending Whernside, the middle peak.

“We are very grateful to everyone at work and our families and friends for supporting us. We took on the challenge to help causes close to our hearts. We know people in treatment at Rosemere Cancer Centre and we lost an amazing colleague and friend, Cheryl Wood, earlier this year, who spent her final months in Pendleside Hospice.”

Nicole added: “We are especially grateful to our generous CEO David Eventhall, who match funded the amount we raised through the Eventhall Family Charitable Trust.”

Yvonne Stott, community and events fundraiser for Rosemere Cancer Foundation, said: “Thank you so much to the Peaks team and everyone at Rectella for their wonderful support. I know the team had four seasons of weather while out on the challenge, which added to its difficulty. Congratulations to them for seeing it through to the end!”

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, the region's specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties, including those at Burnley General Teaching and the Royal Blackburn Hospitals.