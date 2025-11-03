The landmark site on Manchester Road, once home to Brun Lea Wetherspoons and later Ellis', is being brought back into use after standing empty for years. Planning approval granted earlier this year paved the way for its conversion into a financial services hub as part of the lender's expansion.

Northern Community Bank will relocate from its current base on St James’ Street in Burnley once refurbishment is complete, while its branch on Colne High Street will remain open as usual for members in Pendle.

The redevelopment will see the building stripped back and fully redesigned, including a new framed façade and cladded frontage to give it a modern look in keeping with the Burnley Town Centre Conservation Area. Plans also include a first-floor roof terrace at the rear.

The project follows the organisation’s recent rebrand from Pennine Community Credit Union, reflecting its growth beyond East Lancashire and its commitment to bringing ethical community banking to more people across the North.

Northern Community Bank chief executive Kathryn Fogg said: “We are all very excited to watch the progress of the development of our new head office. The new site will provide a comfortable space for our account holders with quiet areas for private conversations. But it will also provide much needed working, meeting and training areas for our staff team.”

Take a look inside the early transformation in our gallery below.

