“Why do people have different coloured skin?” A new family theatre show exploring Black British history tours this Summer

Alicia's Amazing Adventure to Find the First Black Britons hits the road this summer with free and Pay What You Can performances in Moss Side, Rawtenstall and Stalybridge.

The magical, time-travelling family show begins with one big question: "Why do people have different coloured skin?"

Children and their grown-ups are invited to journey across time to uncover powerful, surprising stories of Black British history. Blending bold visuals, playful storytelling and unforgettable encounters, the show opens up conversations about race, identity and belonging - in a way that's open, honest, and full of wonder.

Created and performed by actor and theatre-maker Alicia McKenzie (who has worked with many notable companies such as the National Theatre, The RSC and Northern Broadsides), this is her first solo production - inspired by personal experiences and a deep desire to tell the stories she wished she'd heard growing up.

“The show itself is extremely interactive. I love inviting the audience to shape the story. Since I’m the only performer, I can’t do it alone - it’s genuinely a shared experience. Families and children will help solve clues, find objects, question characters, dance, and play. They’ll use their problem-solving, sports, dance, literacy, and even maths skills. There’s something for everyone.”

The idea for the show began with a moment from Alicia’s own childhood.

“I remember an unsatisfactory conversation with my childhood teacher about why people have different coloured skin… one that stuck with me my whole life. It showed me how poor our collective understanding of race and British identity can be.”

Years later, performing a Black History Month piece in schools brought that memory back. “I performed it in several diverse schools across London and saw how engaged the Black children were - they really wanted to hear these stories. But I kept feeling: these aren’t my words… I was telling Black history as a Black woman, but the script hadn’t been written by a Black person.” That experience led her to ask: “If I were to tell this story as a Black woman from the North of England, what stories would I choose? How would I want to say it?”

The show will tour to:

Moss Side Powerhouse Library, Manchester

Wednesday 6 August, 3.30pm

Free to attend, just drop in

Rawtenstall Library, Rossendale

Thursday 7 August, 1.30pm

Free tickets available in advance: www.ticketsource.co.uk/spot-on-rural-touring

Stalybridge Civic Hall

Friday 8 August, 11am & 2.30pm

Suggested donation - £3.50 per child / Pay What You Can (adults free)

Alicia’s Amazing Adventure is supported by an exceptional creative team – many of whom are Black or mixed-heritage artists.

The piece is directed by award-winning theatre-maker Cheryl Martin, whose recent credits include Sanctuary for Red Ladder and the Manchester International Festival’s The Walk: A Sleeping Child. Dramaturgy is by double Black British Theatre Awards-nominated director Dermot Daly, known for his work with Common Wealth, Paines Plough and Z-arts. Music is composed by gospel, soul and jazz performer Nathan McKenzie and genre-spanning musician Paul Kagondo, with set and costumes by the emerging designer Bolu Dairo, whose past work includes productions at the Almeida, Arcola and Southbank Centre. Movement Direction is by Joanne Bernard, alumni of Northern School of Contemporary Dance whose rich career includes work with Kokuma Dance Theatre, State of Emergency, Tutti Frutti, and Red Earth Theatre. The show is stage managed by Aïsha Kent, an inclusive theatre-maker and access specialist, and the poster was created by Leanne Armstrong, graphic designer and illustrator behind Leanne Creative.

Join Alicia on her amazing adventure - and discover the past in a whole new light.

For further information, follow Alicia’s Amazing Adventure on Instagram: www.instagram.com/aliciasamazingadventure