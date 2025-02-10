What More Fly The Flag For Made In Britain At Ambiente 2025

What More UK, the Lancashire housewares manufacturer, and owner of the well-known brands Wham and Betterware, had some great new products and branding to show at the annual Ambiente tradeshow in Frankfurt. What More are proud that all their products are Made in Britain, and they are the only end to end bakeware manufacturer in Europe.

The popular brand Wham has been revamped, with a fresh and modern new look plus the iconic British housewares brand BetterWare was also relaunched at Ambiente by new brand owners What More. Betterware has been in people's homes since 1928, and What More even took some vintage products to show, with a price tag of 25p.

Other exciting new launches across housewares and bakeware included new colourways for the home, Sizzl sausage trays, BetterWare Food Locker, a range of food storage solutions, and Stack Ease, a range of stackable oven trays for easy storage.

What More UK Marketing and Ecommerce Director Jonathan Cliffe commented, "We've worked really hard on shaping the future of What More and our brands, to take us forward into the next stage of our growth and development.

BETTERWARE STACK EASE WAS A NEW RANGE ON SHOW FROM WHAT MORE

"Being fully Made in Britain is something we're really proud of, and our customers really appreciate it as a nark of quality and innovation.

"We're also the only end to end bakeware manufacturer in Europe, as we control our own supply chain we can continue to improve quality and reliability for our customers.

"We had a really successful show in Frankfurt, with excellent feedback on the stand. It will be great to see our new branding and ranges hitting the shelves!"

Owner Andy Holt added, "UK producers can compete if the Government don't damage competitiveness. We're proud to be Made in Britain."

ICONIC BRAND BETTERWARE WILL BE BACK ON SHELVES SOON THANKS TO WHAT MORE

What More UK manufacture metal and plastic housewares of all kinds, from around the sink items to garden, garage and officewares. What More is a proud member of Made in Britain and they export UK branded goods to 75 countries around the world, in addition to every major UK supermarket and another 1600 independent retailers.

For more information about What More UK visit www.whatmoreuk.com