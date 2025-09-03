Whalley Community Centre celebrates 300th anniversary

The Old Grammar School Community Centre, Whalley celebrates its tercentenary

The Old Grammar School Community Centre building in Whalley celebrates its 300th anniversary over the weekend of September 13th and 14th with exhibitions and demonstrations showcasing the current uses of the building.

Due to the original site of the school, dating from the 1300’s, becoming derelict land was purchased and, in 1725, the present building was built and served as a Grammar School for boys until 1910, when it closed.

On 9th March 1914, George V signed a scheme establishing ‘Whalley Educational Foundation’. The purpose of this charitable trust was to help with the education of children of the area and for the building to be used for educational purposes, both for children and the community.

Since 1914 the building has been used for a variety of uses and, where possible, the building is used to serve the purposes of education.

The Old Grammar School Community Centre, Whalley being used for its original purpose.

In 2013 the building faced an uncertain future leaving the trustees of Whalley Educational Foundation fully responsible for the upkeep of the Old Grammar School. Faced with the prospect of closure and winding up the Foundation, the Governors decided to run the building themselves, with the help of local volunteers, for the benefit of the local community.

The building is now home to groups as diverse as those doing art, pottery, sewing, beading, patchwork, table tennis, woodwork, vocational training, pottery and yoga . They also host community use, with meetings of the Whalley Parish Council and other community bodies such as the Women’s Institute.

The volunteers and trustees have devoted most of the year to ensuring the tercentenary of this building is fittingly celebrated and will continue serving the local community for another 300 years.