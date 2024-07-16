Wet summer sees holiday bookings spike as Burnley holidaymakers seek sun

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The UK’s leading independent travel agent, Barrhead Travel has reported a 15% increase in late summer bookings as the UK experienced one of the rainiest springs on record.

With holidays in high demand, over 50% of new bookings are currently still being made for summer 2024, including enticing last-minute deals which are particularly popular with families.

Booking data from Barrhead Travel also indicates that holidaymakers are seeking out longer breaks this summer, with over 40% of holidays being for 14 nights or longer.

All-inclusive holidays remain the most popular option for Brits, accounting for more than 20% of trips this summer, suggesting budgeting and value-for-money is a key priority for many.

The top ten destinations Burnley holidaymakers have booked for this summer period include:

1. Turkey

2. Cruises from Southampton

3. Tenerife

4. Costa Blanca

5. Cruises from Barcelona

6. Rhodes

7. Lanzarote

8. Costa Del Sol

9. Portugal

10. Malta

Other popular bookings include long haul destinations such as Canada, cruising from both Miami and Barbados, New York City and breaks in the Middle East.

Jolene Alexander-Smith, Burnley store Manager of Barrhead Travel said: “The rainy weather has turned dreams of sunny escapes into much needed plans for those thinking of getting away this summer. We’re seeing customers take full advantage of the many last-minute deals on offer and securing longer breaks in the sun.

“Whilst the top destinations feature the usual family European favourites, we’re seeing more people traveling further afield, often for the higher temperatures and stunning Caribbean beaches on offer.

“If you are still to book, we would recommend doing so sooner rather than later to secure preferred dates and locations. Booking with a reputable travel agent, such as Barrhead Travel, will guarantee the best prices and full financial protection.”

Barrhead Travel’s retail network is open seven days a week until late, with evening support available through the online service, call centres and social media channels. Find your nearest Barrhead Travel store by visiting https://www.barrheadtravel.co.uk/storelocator.