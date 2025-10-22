Well known former midwife dies aged 90

Retired Burnley midwife Philomena Spencer who helped deliver a generation of Burnley babies and cared for their mothers has died aged 90.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Donegal-born Philomena, known to family, friends and work colleagues as Phil, retired as Area Team Manager and Antenatal Clinic Manager in 1997 after a 23-year career at the Edith Watson Maternity Unit in Burnley. She was also a prominent figure in Burnley chairities.

Phil and her husband Alan, 91, who worked at Lucas Aerospace, celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary in April this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She travelled from Ireland as a young woman to complete her nursing training in Burnley. Marriage and raising five children - Bernadette, Kathleen, Sean, Liam and Claire - in Harle Syke and Lanehead meant a break from the NHS and several years working at the former Grenfell garment manufacturing mill in Rylands Street, Duke Bar.

Community Matters

A return to nursing in her late 30s saw her specialise in midwifery and she held several senior positions, including Clinical Midwife Specialist and Community Midwife Specialist. She was noted for her willingness and ability to challenge policies in order to promote pregnant women's rights and did much to promote and protect midwives' terms and conditions.

Towards the end of her career and throughout much of her retirement, Phil devoted considerable time to the Burnley charity scene.

She joined the Burnley branch of Soroptimists International in 1989 and served a year as president in 1993-94. During her term of office with the women's campaigning, education and welfare charity, the branch raised funds for a young people's housing project in Burnley, Christie Hospital, Manchester, an education programme in Thailand, Marie Curie Cancer Care and Pendleside Hospice. She later served on the local executive committee and attended several international conferences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phil was also heavily involved with Crossroads Care East Lancashire which provides support for those caring for people with a disability at home. She served as chairperson and trustee.

On a more personal level, she was a long-standing and active member of St John's RC Church, Ivy Street. Phil died in hospital on Friday, October 17th, with funeral arrangements still to be finalised.