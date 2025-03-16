We want dragons in Towneley Park

Our mini Dragon Trail in Towneley Park has been really popular so we are crowdfunding to put large metal dragon sculptures along the trail.

The aims of the project are:

To attract visitors, both local and from further afield, to get outdoors and active in the park.

To showcase the work of young, talented, local artist Sarah Mae Francis https://sarahmaeart.co.uk

To provide a heritage link to dragon carvings and decorations in the Hall.

To publish environmentally themed dragon stories to lead into activities like litter picking, balsam clearing and river dipping.

So far, as well as generous donations by individual backers, we’ve had £5,000 from Fort Vale and £8,000 from Lancashire County Council and have reach just over 40% of our target. It’s an all or nothing campaign, if we don’t reach our target backers get their money refunded.

It would be very much appreciated if you could back this project or share it with your friends.

https://www.spacehive.com/dragon-sculpture-trail-towneley-park#/idea

1 . Contributed Dragon design by Sarah Mae Francis (https://sarahmaeart.co.uk/) Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed Stag made by Sarah Mae Francis (https://sarahmaeart.co.uk/) Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Contributed Scan here for a video about Towneley Dragon Project Photo: Submitted Photo Sales