Vertu Land Rover Nelson shows support for Clitheroe Wolves Football Club

Vertu Land Rover Nelson has strengthened its ties with the local community after announcing a new partnership with Clitheroe Wolves Football Club.

Located just ten miles from the Vertu Land Rover Nelson dealership, Clitheroe Wolves was founded in 1992 running just two teams and has evolved to the stage where the Club now operates teams for boys aged from 5-18, and girls from the age of five right through to senior level.

With a membership of more than 700 youngsters, Clitheroe Wolves has become a key part of the local community, with a passion for nurturing future talent and an inclusive approach to the game being reflected in the award of ‘Club of the Year’ for 2023 from the Lancashire Football Association.

The new agreement will see Vertu Land Rover Nelson take pride of place on the front of the match shirts worn by the U12 Orange team, which currently competes in the East Lancashire Football League.

Showing off the new kits

Branding will also appear on both the Club website and at Highmoor Park, where the various Wolves teams play their home fixtures.

Dale Strahan and Matt Riggs, coaches of Clitheroe Wolves U12 Orange, said: “We are extremely grateful to Vertu Land Rover Nelson for agreeing to become our partner for the forthcoming football season. We are a grassroots team who have just finished our second season as a team together and were on the lookout for a new sponsor, so when the opportunity to get Vertu Motors onboard came along, we jumped at the chance.

“A lot of teams at this level are backed by small, local companies so the chance to work with a nationally recognised business like Vertu Motors was too good to pass up. The new kits look fantastic, and the whole team can’t wait to wear them with pride during the season ahead.

“We’d like to thank the whole team at Vertu Land Rover Nelson for their support in arranging this deal, and also for the fact they will also be supporting the wider Club as a whole during the upcoming season.”

Vertu Land Rover Nelson has a proven record of supporting local good causes and community programmes through a range of different initiatives, including working with Burnley FC last season to support its food bank collection.

The growing membership of Clitheroe Wolves around both the town and the wider Ribble Valley area made the Club the perfect fit to expand that community support still further.

Allison Reede, General Manager at Vertu Land Rover Nelson, said: “We’re delighted to be involved with Clitheroe Wolves as they are so much more than a football club; they are the heart of the local community.

“It’s a place where young people can come together, forge friendships, participate in a great team sport and improve their physical and mental health, all in a safe and welcoming environment. We look forward to supporting the Club both on and off the pitch during the season ahead.”