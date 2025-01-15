UVS marks 50,000 hours of 24/7 video wall operation at Midlands Transport Coordination Centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Video wall systems installed by Burnley-based Ultimate Visual Solutions (UVS) at a major transport hub in the Midlands are approaching 50,000 hours of continuous 24/7 operation.

UVS supplied and installed all equipment via its systems integrator partner TIS, which specialises in driving digital transformation and integration across the life safety, security and communications industry.

The Transport for West Midlands Regional Transport Coordination Centre (RTCC) in Birmingham uses live data feeds and CCTV to monitor the transport network.

It helps manage disruptions and is a hub for Transport for West Midlands, transport operators, emergency services and local authorities and played a key role in monitoring traffic and keeping people safe during the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Steve Murphy

In 2019 UVS installed 6x3 and 4x2 screen LCD video walls in the RTCC. Both were supplied with a UVS Lucidity WBC video wall controller to allow the display of multiple IP CCTV feeds from around the region, in addition to multiple workstation inputs and web pages as additional data sources.

UVS included a 65-inch interactive touch table integrated to RTCC sources and to the Lucidity video wall solutions, allowing data from the touch table to be displayed on the video wall.

It also allows people to collaborate around the table and share data from various sources, in addition to controlling the video wall whilst there.

UVS also included a desk mounted touch screen controller that allows fast launching of preset video wall layouts when needed for specific urgent incidents.

Birmingham RTCC

In 2022 UVS added a third 4x2 video wall at the RTCC site, fed from one of the existing Lucidity controllers, which was expanded to deal with the additional outputs and inputs.

At the same time, an identical 4x2 video wall was installed at a disaster recovery site approximately 15 miles from the RTCC site. This remote video wall is connected to the same outputs as the one at the RTCC, via HDMI-IP encoders. Control of this remote video wall was provided via a Lucidity controller connected back to the RTCC.

UVS Managing Director Steve Murphy said: “We are fortunate to have a great relationship with TIS which has enabled us to work together and with the client to provide a solution which has met their exact requirements and which is now on the verge of reaching 50,000 hours of continuous use in an environment where reliable 24/7 operation is vital.

“From the outset of the initial planning stages for the project, the client, TIS and UVS were also committed to system lifetime support. This consisted of annual support contracts for all technology by the TIS support team, with UVS providing a support contract for the complete video wall systems and accessories.

“This has ensured maximum operational uptime and efficiency and reassurance that all firmware and software updates and upgrades are provided on a regular basis, with priority support provided for any reported issues.”

UVS, based in the Burnley First – Burnley Business Centre, is led by four senior colleagues who, between them, have more than 90 years’ combined Audio Visual, Control Room and Visual Solutions experience.