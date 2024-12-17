Update: Please Help Find Stormy The Missing Cat Reward For Safe Return

A reward is now being offered for the safe return of Stormy the black and white shorthaired cat that disappeared without a trace on Monday the 9th of December 2024 from Vaughan Street, Nelson, Lancashire.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stormy was last seen on the home security camera in the garden at 6.40am. She walked out of view heading back towards her cat flap and has not been seen since. The search for her began at 10am and has not stopped since. Every effort has been made to locate Stormy and bring her home and it is now believed that someone took her and may be holding her in their home.

Her search effort has comprised of putting up posters in shops, posting hundreds of leaflets though letter boxes, calling vets and council, posting on various social media sites, talking to neighbours, dog walkers, local workmen and delivery personnel, asking people to check their home and vehicle security cameras, day and night searches, following all potential leads and I even tried to hire the famous "cat tracking dog" but they said they were too far away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So far there have been no confirmed sighting and sadly the search effort has resulted in a number of messages from scammers and a few hurtful prank calls, but the search will not stop until she is found.

Stormy sitting.

I’m pleading with everyone who reads this to share her picture, talk to family, friends and neighbours and also check all outbuildings, sheds, garages, outhouses and under decking very carefully.

Stormy has an amazing personality but she is afraid of strangers and loud noises so she likes to hide. She also loves to jump long distances, zoom around the house, carry her favourite toy around while meowing and hunt elastic bands.

Please help to bring Stormy home. Her family misses her and her disappearance has caused so much pain. If you know who has her or have any information at all that would lead to her return, please contact me straight away and if you see her, please try to get a photo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I would like to say thank you to everyone who has helped in the search effort so far and to everyone that will read this and do their small part to help.

Let’s work together to reunite a family, the smallest clue might be the one that helps. So please don’t hesitate if you know something and text 07592938981.