Unity College Christmas Jumper Day Success
The event aimed to spread the community Christmas spirit while supporting the amazing work of Pendleside Hospice.
We were thrilled to welcome Pendleside Ambassador and Burnley FC's Number 9, Jay Rodriguez, who joined us in celebrating the day. Being "one of our own," Jay took the time to congratulate our students on their incredible efforts and thank them for their support in making a difference for the local community.
Thanks to the generosity of our students and staff, we raised an incredible £526 for Pendleside Hospice! A huge well done and thank you to everyone who took part—you’ve helped raise awareness and vital funds for this exceptional local charity.
Let’s keep the community spirit alive this holiday season!