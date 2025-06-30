Trim Trail is a hit

St Mary’s Roman Catholic Primary School have opened their ‘Trim Trail’ – and it’s got big cheers from the pupils.

The PTA of the Langho school raised a staggering £19,000 over the years and the ‘Trim Trail’, which consists of rope bridges, swings and obstacles to climb, has proved a hit.

Year 5 Sophia McGahey said: “I love it. It’s a playground and it also brightens up the school.”

Headteacher Caroline Boden said: “The PTA fundraised for it and we think it’s amazing. It’s basically to develop the adventurous side of our pupils. It will help them overcome any fears, encourage different movement, help their balance and hopefully encourage them to enjoy outdoor activities.

“It’s such a valuable asset to the school.”

