St Mary’s Roman Catholic Primary School pupils are having a tree-mendous time after planting saplings.

The Langho school planted 300 trees in their school grounds earlier this year and have recently planted another 200, both within the school and at Swindells Wood.

Headteacher Caroline Boden said: “We have received the saplings from the Woodland Trust.“We have a group of pupils, our ‘Stewards of Creation,’ who take the lead on our ecological ideas.“

"They have helped to emphasise to other pupils how this is good for the environment and also will be here for generations to come.

“Of the recent 200 we have received, we have planted some in our school grounds and our Years 4, 5 and 6 planted them at the community site, Swindells Wood.”