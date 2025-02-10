Towneley Dragon Project
The Dragon Project, which includes publishing the environmentally themed Dragon Stories on which the trail is based, has been linked to Crowdfunding Lancashire who will assess it during the last week of February. If it is proving popular they will match fund donations 50:50 up to £15,000, so every little counts and could couldn't double!
'Likes' count too! It only takes a couple of minutes as you have to log into Spacehive to prove you are a person, but it will help to show the popularity of the project amongst local people and could encourage larger pledges from local businesses.
You can find out more about our project by following this link
or by scanning the QR code.