Towneley Dragon Project

After the success of their ‘Mini Dragon Trail’ the Friends of Towneley Park want to go on and add large metal dragon sculptures made by Sarah Mae Francis, whose horse Enzo some of you might have seen at HAPPA. They have started crowdfunding through the platform Spacehive and they need your help!

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Dragon Project, which includes publishing the environmentally themed Dragon Stories on which the trail is based, has been linked to Crowdfunding Lancashire who will assess it during the last week of February. If it is proving popular they will match fund donations 50:50 up to £15,000, so every little counts and could couldn't double!

'Likes' count too! It only takes a couple of minutes as you have to log into Spacehive to prove you are a person, but it will help to show the popularity of the project amongst local people and could encourage larger pledges from local businesses.

You can find out more about our project by following this link

or by scanning the QR code.