Clitheroe Town Mayor Councillor Donna O’Rourke will mark this year’s Remembrance Day with two public engagements in November.

Clitheroe residents are invited to join Councillor O’Rourke at the Parish Church of St Mary Magdalene, Clitheroe, on Sunday 10 November 2024 at 9.30am for a Remembrance Day Service and at the Cenotaph at 10.45am.

Councillor O’Rourke will also be observing the National Pause to Remember on Monday 11 November 2024 at 11am at the Castle Gates.

The beginning and end of the Two Minutes’ Silence will be marked by rockets.