Three new Priests and Deacons in from local parishes prepare to be ordained this weekend

Two soon-to-be Priests and a new Deacon are preparing for a momentous weekend as they step forward to be ordained in The Church of England in Lancashire.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They are part of a group of 22 men and women - six Deacons and 12 Priests - to be ordained at services on Saturday and Sunday, while two further ordinands (as they are known) are also being welcomed into the Church of England from other denominations.

The ordination weekend is also a key moment for the new Bishop of Burnley, Rt Rev Dr Joe Kennedy, who is leading his first ordination service since becoming Bishop of Burnley last year.

The three local people being ordained are …

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Rt Rev Dr Joe Kennedy

Tracy Hallows who will be ordained Priest by Bishop Joe to serve in the parish of Brierfield St Luke and Burnley St Cuthbert.

Christopher Hegg who will be ordained Priest by Bishop Joe to serve in the parish of Clitheroe, Chatburn and Downham.

Anthony Howarth who will be ordained Deacon by The Rt Revd Philip North on Saturday 28th June 2025 to serve in the parish of Colne, St Bartholomew and Holy Trinity.

Bishop Joe commented: “I am really looking forward to leading my first ordination service since taking on the role of Bishop last year.

“Ordination season is always a joyful and thankful time as, for each ordinand, it marks a significant milestone. It reminds us of God’s faithful calling and ongoing work in preparing those He sends out to serve.

“We give thanks for each and every one of them and pray that many will come to know Christ through their ministry across Lancashire."

Anthony Howarth

A series of videos has also been released this week to provide insight into all the ordinands’ personal faith stories and journeys to this important moment in their lives and also in the life of the parishes where they will serve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can watch them here https://bit.ly/4kZmYEG (or visit Facebook/BlackburnDiocese).

Biographies, pictures and profile questionnaires of all ordinands from this year’s cohort of 22 (including Tracy, Christopher and Anthony) can be read/downloaded from the Diocesan website, alongside links to service livestreams where available, and more, all here: https://bit.ly/40jcIid

The ordinands have a pre-ordination retreat at our Centre for Christian Discipleship and Prayer at Whalley Abbey in the Ribble Valley prior to the weekend ahead, while the ordination services themselves take place on Saturday at 10.30am (Deacons) and 3pm (Priests) - both at Blackburn Cathedral - and further Priests’ service on Sunday at 10.30am at St Andrew’s Ashton and 4pm at Holy Trinity, Tarleton.

Christopher Hegg

Age is no barrier to ordination. The youngest two ordinands this year are 26 while the oldest is 63. Between those there are a range of ages; with nine of the 22 under 40.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Together, the ordinands are a visible sign of the continuing health of the Church here in the County – each having a real enthusiasm for the Gospel and for sharing the Good News of Jesus with as many people as possible; as part of the Diocesan Vision to have 'Healthy Churches Transforming Communities'.